Fifty-three persons were killed in Turkey and 42 in neighbouring Syria after a major earthquake of 7.8-magnitude hit close to the Turkish city of Gaziantep on Monday, AFP reported.

Damage has been reported in several provinces of both countries following which rescue teams were deployed.

The quake struck at 4.17 am local time and the epicentre has been located at 17.9 kilometres below the ground surface, about 33 kilometres away from Gaziantep. Tremors were felt in the neighbouring countries of Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus.

A 6.7-magnitude aftershock was reported about 10 minutes later, according to the Associated Press.

Visuals shared on social media showed several buildings collapsing and people running towards the streets in fear in Turkey and Syria. Hulusi Sahin, the governor of Turkey’s Malatya said that at least 130 buildings tumbled down in his province alone.

“Authorities there have retrieved three bodies and around a hundred people have been hospitalised,” Sahin said, according to the Associated Press.

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the areas affected by the earthquake.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” Erdogan said.