Turkey on Tuesday declared a three-month-long emergency in 10 provinces hit by multiple earthquakes that have resulted in 5,894 deaths since Monday.

The move will enable the government to bypass Parliament while enacting new laws to restrict or suspend rights and freedoms, according to Reuters.

“We have decided to declare a state of emergency in order for search and rescue operations and the following efforts to be carried out rapidly,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. “We will quickly complete the Presidency and National Assembly processes regarding this decision.”

A major earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit close to the Turkish city of Gaziantep early on Monday. It was followed by another of 7.5 magnitude, causing widespread destruction.

People and rescue workers stand on the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Adana, Turkey, February 7, 2023. | Reuters/Emilie Madi

The first quake struck at 4.17 am local time and the epicentre was located 17.9 kilometres below the ground surface, about 33 kilometres away from Gaziantep. Tremors were also felt in the neighbouring countries of Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus.

In Syria, 1,932 persons have been killed, according to Reuters, which cited the government and a rescue service.

On Tuesday, Erdogan said that the earthquakes were shallow, exponentially increasing the intensity of the destruction.

“Experts describe these two earthquakes as unprecedented earth movements which are independent of one another but still trigger each other,” the Turkish president said. “...As a result, we are faced with one of the biggest disasters of not only our Republican history, but also of our region and the world.”

A woman is carried out by rescuers from the site of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 7, 2023. | Reuters/Dilara Senkaya

Erdogan also noted that cold weather in affected areas has made rescue operations challenging, adding that Turkey has been offered air by 70 countries and 14 international organizations.

“I have spoken with 18 heads of state and government who have called us on the phone,” Erdogan said. “I would like to thank all our friends, all the heads of state and government who have called us or sent messages to offer support and aid and have made statements during these difficult times of our country.”

Erdogan made the comment even as there was widespread despair and growing anger among citizens against the slow pace of rescue efforts in some areas, reported The Associated Press.

“It’s like we woke up to hell,” one citizen told the news agency. “We can’t respond to absolutely anything. Help isn’t coming, can’t come. We can’t reach anyone at all. Everywhere is destroyed.”