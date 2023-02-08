There is no proposal to introduce reservations for transgender persons in education or employment, the central government told Parliament on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy gave the information while responding to questions from multiple MPs on employment and reservations for transgenders and steps taken by the government to deal with discrimination against the community.

Narayanaswamy told the Lok Sabha that 10,653 transgender persons are registered under the National Portal for Transgender Persons. On the question that whether the government has details of the number of transgenders employed in government and private jobs, the minister said that no such data is available.

He also said that the government has enacted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, which prohibits discrimination against the community.

The statement comes even as the Delhi High Court on January 23 admitted a petition seeking reservation for transgenders in jobs and education. The court had also issued a notice to the Centre, according to Live Law.

In March last year, the Madras High Court had recommended to the Tamil Nadu government to provide a specific percentage of reservation to the transgender community in state government jobs.