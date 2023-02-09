Seven workers suffocated to death in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Thursday while cleaning a tanker in an oil factory, The Times of India reported.

The incident took place in the Ambati Subbanna oil factory in the Peddapuram mandal. Those who died have been identified as Vechangi Krishna, Vechangi Narasimham, Vechangi Sagar, Korathadu Banji Babu, Karri Rama Rao, Kattamuri Jagadeesh and Prasad.

They suffocated to death after they entered a 24-feet-deep oil tanker to clean it, according to IANS.

The families of those who died have alleged that the factory management did not take adequate safety precautions. Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said that criminal action will be taken against the management of the factory.

District Collector Kritika Shukla assured the families of the victims that she would recommend the granting of compensation to them.

Peddapuram MLA Chinnarajappa visited the oil factory and claimed that inexperienced workers were hired to clean the tanker, IANS reported.