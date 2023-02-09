Nine of the Adani Group’s 10 stocks ended lower on Thursday after global stock index compiler Morgan Stanley Capital International said it was reviewing the free float designation of some group company securities.

MSCI defines a free float as the proportion of shares that can be bought publicly in share markets by international investors.

In a statement published early on Thursday India time, the United States-based firm said the review was triggered by market participants concerns about the eligibility of the Adani Group companies for some of its indexes.

“MSCI has determined that the characteristics of certain investors have sufficient uncertainty that they should no longer be designated as free float pursuant to our methodology,” the company said. “This determination has triggered a free float review of the Adani Group securities.”

After the announcement, Adani Group flagship company Adani Enterprises plunged 11% after losing as much as 20% during early morning trade, Reuters reported. Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Power witnessed a fall of 5% each.

International firms like MSCI, S&P are reviewing Adani shares' membership in their indices.



Why are India's Nifty & Sensex not doing the same to protect investors?



Is it because some member(s) of Nifty Index committee are also in the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council? pic.twitter.com/Y7nIVfFhcY — Praveen Chakravarty (@pravchak) February 9, 2023

The group led by billionaire Gautam Adani has been engulfed in crisis since United States-based investment firm Hindenburg Research alleged in a report on January 24 that the conglomerate had engaged in decades of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. It also accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and raised concerns about high debt of seven listed Adani companies.

Since the report was published, Adani Group’s combined market capitalisation has collapsed by over $100 billion. In a brutal fallout, Adani Enterprises was also forced to call off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering that was meant to repay debt. Adani himself is no longer Asia’s richest person after he slipped down the global rankings of the wealthy.

Last week, S&P Dow Jones Indices had said it will remove Adani Enterprises from its sustainability indices.

After the MSCI move, Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson on Thursday wrote on Twitter: “We view this as validation of our findings.”

The index compiler in its statement said that changes for Adani securities associated with its MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes are scheduled to be announced later on Thursday as part of its regular review for February.