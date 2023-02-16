Voting began on Thursday morning for the Tripura Assembly elections, in which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will seek to fend off the challenge from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-Congress alliance.

A total of 28.13 lakh voters will decide the fate of 259 candidates in the elections, according to PTI. The results for the Tripura elections and the Assembly polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be announced together on March 2.

In the 2018 elections in Tripura, the BJP, along with its ally the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, had won a comfortable majority by dismantling the Left Front government of 25 years.

The BJP and the IPFT are in an alliance in this election as well. The saffron party is contesting on 55 seats while the IPFT is contesting from six places.

In May, the BJP replaced Biplab Kumar Deb as the chief minister amid reports of internal dissent and the saffron party’s former state chief Manik Saha took oath for the top post. Saha is the face of the alliance in this election and is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency.

On the Opposition front, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded candidates on 47 seats while the Congress is in the fray from 13 constituencies. The alliance has projected CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury as its face for this polls.

New entrant Tipra Motha – the outfit formed by former royal family member Pradyot Kishore Debbarma – has candidates in 42 seats. The party’s main plank is the demand for a separate state of Greater Tipraland for the indigenous communities of Tripura.

The Trinamool Congress is contesting from 28 places while Independent candidates are in the fray from 58 constituencies.

Voting on Thursday will be held at 3,337 polling stations, of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical, according to PTI.

“As many as 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces are ready to conduct the election in a free, fair and peaceful manner,” Chief Electoral Officer Kirankumar Gitte said. “Besides, 31,000 employees of the state armed police and the state police will be deployed to maintain law and order.”

Also read: