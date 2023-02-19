The Haryana authorities are cancelling the arms license of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar who is among the five persons booked for the alleged abduction and murder of two Muslim men, PTI reported on Saturday.

The charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

Deputy Commission of Police Manesar Manbir Singh said an arms licence is cancelled if the licence holder is booked for a heinous crime.

“The process of cancellation of the arms license of Monu Manesar has started and it will be cancelled soon,” he said.

Besides being booked in the present case, Manesar was earlier named in an attempt to murder case registered at Pataudi police station in Gurugram on February 7.

Manesar, who frequently courts controversy over the actions of his cow protection group, had posted a video on social media denying his involvement in the case. He is known for sharing videos of vigilantes chasing, confronting and nabbing alleged cow smugglers.

The videos, mostly live streams, have thousands of views and comments.

Meanwhile, a Harayana court sent one of the accused men, Rinku Saini, to five dayt police custody.

Saini, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana’s Nuh district, was arrested on the basis of interrogation and technical analysis on Friday night. He works as a taxi diver and was involved with a cow vigilante group, the Rajasthan police said.

The Haryana Police are also investigating a complaint filed in Nuh by the mother of one of the accused men, Shrikant Pandit, alleging that Rajasthan Police forcibly took away her two other sons.

Dulari Devi alleged that a team of over 40 personnel of Rajasthan police forcibly entered her house and asked about the whereabouts of her son Shrikant.

“When I told them that my son was not at home, they thrashed me and my son’s pregnant wife Kamlesh,” she claimed. “They uttered abuses and took away my two sons Vishnu and Rahul with them and we still don’t know about their whereabouts.”

Devi also said that her daughter-in-law had completed nine months of pregnancy.

“The police also kicked the pregnant wife of Shri Kant on her stomach and she started having stomach pain,” she claimed. “She was admitted to Mandi khera hospital and soon after referred to Nalhar Medical College where her child was born dead.”

Devi said that her daughter-in-law is in a critical condition.

“Both my sons Vishnu and Rahul should be recovered and strict action should be taken against the culprits,” Dulari said in her complaint.