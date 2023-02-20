The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided multiple premises linked to Congress party leaders in Chhattisgarh as part of its investigation in an illegal mining case, PTI reported.

The raids were carried out at locations linked to MLA Devendra Yadav in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal, Chhattisgarh State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board chairperson Sushil Sunny Agrawal and party’s state spokesperson RP Singh in Raipur.

The searches come ahead of the plenary session of the Congress in Raipur to be held between February 24 to February 26.

The central agency’s money laundering investigation, based on a complaint by the income tax department, is linked to an alleged scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was extorted from coal transported in Chhattisgarh by senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen.

In December, the agency had arrested Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s deputy secretary for her alleged involvement in the illegal mining case.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate said that it was investigating the alleged beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime of the alleged scam perpetrated during the tenure of the current government, reported PTI.

The Congress alleged that the searches were being carried out at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Central government.

“The BJP is afraid of the Congress’ 85th plenary session scheduled to be held in Raipur and in a bid to disturb it the opposition is misusing the central agency,” Chhattisgarh Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla said, according to PTI. “Whenever the BJP fails to take on its political rivals it misuses central agencies like the ED and CBI, he claimed.”

Baghel, however, claimed that the searches were in response to the success of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and to hide the controversy related to the Adani Group.

“This raid is an attempt to divert attention,” Baghel claimed. “The country knows the truth. We will fight and win.”