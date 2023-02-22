The Shiv Sena on Tuesday passed a resolution calling for renaming Mumbai’s Churchgate railway station after former Union Finance Minister CD Deshmukh, PTI reported.

The resolution was passed at the first national executive meeting of the party after the Election Commission ruled that the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the real Shiv Sena.

Deshmukh worked as a civil servant in the pre-Independence era and became the first Indian governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 1943. Later, he went on to become the country’s finance minister from 1950 to 1956 in the government led by India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday also passed a resolution demanding the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, for Hindutva idealogue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

In 2017, the Western Railway renamed the Elphinstone Road railway station in Mumbai to Prabhadevi after the Shiv Sena had made the demand. In the same year, the party had called for renaming the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, after which it was rechristened as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The railway station was called the Victoria Terminus until 1996.