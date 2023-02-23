Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was deplaned and arrested at the Delhi Airport by the Assam Police on Thursday, NDTV reported.

He was heading to Raipur on an Indigo flight for the Congress’ plenary session along with other leaders of the party.

Inspector General of Police Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan said that a complaint was filed against Khera at the Haflong Police Station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, according to ANI. He, however, did not disclose the details of the complaint.

Today, our senior leaders were travelling from Delhi to Raipur on an Indigo flight. They had all boarded the flight when our leader @Pawankhera Ji was asked to disembark from it & later arrested.



This is UNDEMOCRATIC.



We vehemently OPPOSE this dictatorial behaviour. pic.twitter.com/UpStDowk9y — Congress (@INCIndia) February 23, 2023

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the action against Khera showed the Modi government’s dictatorial attitude. Several Congress leaders also shouted slogans against the government on the tarmac.

Khera said that he was initially told by authorities that there was a problem with his luggage.

“I said I don’t have anything except a handbag,” he added. “When I came down from the aircraft, I was told that you cannot go. Then it was said – DCP [Deputy Commissioner of Police] will meet you. I’ve been waiting for a long time. There is no trace of rules, laws and reasons.”

On its part, Indigo airlines said that there were instructions not to fly Khera to Raipur, reported NDTV.

Khera was recently criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his father.

During a press conference, Khera had referred to the prime minister as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi”, instead of Narendra Damodardas Modi.

Khera had made the remark while criticising the Modi government over the crisis triggered by a report of American firm Hindenburg Research, alleging that the Adani Group improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stock. Opposition leaders have accused the prime minister of favouring Gautam Adani, the founder of the conglomerate.