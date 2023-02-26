A Kashmiri Pandit man was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday morning.

The attack took place when the deceased, identified as Sanjay Sharma, was going to a local market, the Kashmir Police said. Sharma was taken to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma

S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 26, 2023

The killing is an addition to a spate of targeted attacks against Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers that have taken place in the Union Territory.

On August 16, militants had killed a Kashmiri Pandit resident and injured another in the Shopian district. The person who died was identified as Sunil Kumar and the one who was injured was Pintu Kumar. The incident took place a day after another civilian died in a grenade attack by militants in the Budgam district.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, was killed after suspected militants barged into his office in Budgam district. His killing had led to massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits in many parts of the Union Territory.

Two weeks later, militants had shot dead Amreen Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit actor, in Chadoora town of Budgam. In the attack, her ten-year-old nephew had sustained bullet injuries.

On December 14, the Centre told the Rajya Sabha that eight Kashmiri Pandits and a Kashmiri Rajput were killed by militants in the Union Territory in the past three years. On July 20, the Centre told the Upper House that militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have substantially declined since August 5, 2019, when the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 was abrogated.

However, a group of Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under the prime minister’s rehabilitation package in 2008 have been holding protests since May. They have been demanding that they be relocated to safer places outside the Valley.