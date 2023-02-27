The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the Agnipath scheme, dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move for short-term military recruitment, Live Law reported.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice J Subramonium Prasad also dismissed petitions seeking resumption of previous schemes for recruitment in the defence services.

“This court finds that the [Agnipath] scheme was made in national interest and to ensure that armed forces are better equipped,” the judges noted,” according to Live Law. “The petitioners have no vested right to seek recruitment.”

The High Court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Agnipath scheme that had been introduced in June. Among them, three petitioners were transferred by the Supreme Court in July, requesting the high court to expedite the case.

The scheme is for recruiting citizens between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 for the armed forces for only four years, with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years. The announcement had triggered protests across several states in the country as aspirants demanded permanent recruitment with pension benefits.

Following the protests, the Centre extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment under the scheme.