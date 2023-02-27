Twitter on Saturday laid off at least 200 more of its employees, which makes for about 10% of the nearly 2,000 workers left in the social media company, reported The New York Times.

Some employees learned they had been laid off through an email sent on Saturday, while others tweeted that they learned about their job termination after they were unable to log in to their internal work portal, reported Bloomberg.

Twitter, which is owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk, also prevented employees from communicating with each other or look up company data by taking down its internal messaging service, reported The New York Times.

Saturday’s layoffs hit product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability aspects that keep Twitter’s various features online.

Waking up to find I’ve been locked out of my email. Looks like I’m let go. Now my Revue journey is really over 🫡 — Martijn (@mdekuijper) February 26, 2023

The company’s product manager and chief executive of Twitter Payments, Esther Crawford, and her team were among the employees who have been laid off in the latest series of job cuts, reported The Verge.

Notably, Crawford was among the employees who supported Musk’s takeover of the company in October.

The billionaire businessman had taken over the company in October after completing his $44 billion (over Rs 3,36,910 crore) purchase. Soon after taking over the social platform, Musk had removed Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. On November 5, Twitter had laid off 50% of its workers across the world.

Since Musk’s takeover, the company’s staff in November was reduced from 7,500 to 2,000.

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

This is the fourth round of job cuts since Musk told the employees in an internal meeting in November that there were no more plans for layoffs, reported The Verge.

On February 15, Musk had said that he wants to stabilise the organisation to make sure it is in a financially healthy place.

“I’m guessing probably towards the end of the year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company,” Musk had said. “I think it [Twitter] should be in a stable position around the end of this year.”