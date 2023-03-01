Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain will walk out of jail tomorrow if they join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“All cases will be withdrawn,” Kejriwal said. “Issue is not corruption but to stop the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party and send Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate after the Opposition.”

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by the CBI in a case related to alleged irregularities in the national capital’s now-scrapped liquor policy. He was sent to the agency’s custody till March 4 by a Delhi court on Monday.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 in a money laundering case. The agency’s case is based on a disproportionate assets first information report filed by the CBI in 2017 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Both ministers had resigned from their posts on February 28. Sisodia, in his resignation letter, wrote that he was accused of corruption despite having worked honestly for eight years.

He had said that the allegations against him were false and “were a conspiracy hatched by cowardly and weak people who are scared of Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of truth”.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party will do door-to-door campaigning against the BJP.

“We will go to every house, speak to every person,” the chief minister said. “We will explain to them how PM [Narendra Modi] is going extreme, as Indira Gandhi did once. People are watching everything and they are angry.”

Nobody can stop the idea whose time has come, and AAP's time has come.



मेरी हजारों लोगों से बात हुई, जनता में भारी रोष है



लोग कह रहे हैं ये कर क्या रहे हैं?



जबसे हम Punjab जीते हैं, इनको बर्दाश्त नहीं हो रहा।



BJP वालों, AAP आंधी है। ये रुकने वाली नहीं है!



—CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/AkiRYSBCma — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 1, 2023

He also claimed that the saffron party is miffed by the Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in the Punjab elections last year.

“The BJP wants to stop AAP,” he said. “Ever since we won Punjab, they cannot stand us.”