Assembly poll results: BJP ahead at three places each in Nagaland and Tripura
In Meghalaya, the National People's Party is leading in six places while the United Democratic Party is leading in two.
The results of the Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will become clear on Thursday. The counting of votes began at 8 am.
Elections in Tripura were held on February 16, while polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland were held on February 27. Each state has 60 Assembly seats.
Multiple exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the elections in Tripura and Nagaland. The exit polls have predicted that the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party may emerge as the single-largest party in Meghalaya.
The results of the bye-elections in Erode (East) in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal, Ramgarh in Jharkhand and Chinchwad and Kasba Peth in Maharashtra will also be declared on Thursday.
Live updates
10.10 am: The National People’s Party is leading in 14 seats in Meghalaya, the United Democratic Party is leading in five seats. Trinamool Congress and Congress is leading in three seats each, while the BJP and Voice of the People Party is ahead in four seats each in the state.
10.00 am: The Tipra Motha Party is leading in three seats in Tripura, while the Congress is leading in four seats. The BJP has gained an overall lead in 14 seats.
9.50 am: The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is leading in ten seats in Nagaland, while the BJP is leading in three seats. The two parties are contesting the elections in alliance in the state.
9.45 am: In Tripura, BJP is leading in ten seats while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress are leading in two seats each. The CPI(M) and the Congress are contesting the elections in alliance in the state.
9.40 am: In Meghalaya the National People’s Party is leading in six seats while the United Democratic Party is close behind leading in two seats.
9.32 am: In Nagaland, BJP’s sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi had already won the Akuluto seat in the Zunheboto district uncontested. The Naga Peoples Front, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas), Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, and Republican Party of India (Athawale) are leading in one seat each.
9.25 am: Congress is behind BJP in Tripura with 29.3% vote share. The party is leading in one seat in the state. The saffron party is leading with 50.1% vote share.
9.15 am: BJP is leading in two seats in Nagaland and one seat in Tripura, according to data shared by the Election Commission. The Trinamool Congress is leading in two seats while the Garo National Council is leading in one seat in Meghalaya.
8.30 am: Counting of votes underway at Tura in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
8.20 am : Counting for bye-elections for Lumla Assembly seat of Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode East in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal and Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Assembly seats of Maharashtra has also begun.
7.58 am: Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will reach the majority mark in Tripura and that the BJP-NDPP alliance will win 42 seats in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, the Conrad Sangma-led NPP is tipped to be the single-largest party with 23 seats.
7.55 am: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura as well as the bye-polls in five constituencies will begin at 8 am.