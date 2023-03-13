A Delhi to Doha IndiGo flight was on Monday morning diverted to the Karachi airport after a passenger fell ill on board the aircraft, ANI reported. The passenger died by the time the flight could land. A medical team at the airport declared him dead on arrival.

The Air Traffic Controller at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport granted the pilot of the flight permission to land due to the medical emergency.

The man who died has been identified as Abdullah, a 60-year-old Nigerian national.

“We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones,” IndiGo said. “We’re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities.”

Unidentified officials said the aircraft remained at the Karachi airport for nearly five hours. It returned to Delhi after the authorities in Karachi issued a death certificate for the passenger.