Journalist Irfan Mehraj was on Monday arrested by the National Investigation Agency from Srinagar in connection with a terror funding case.

In a statement, the central agency said that Mehraj is a close associate of human rights activist Khurram Parvez, who was arrested in November 2021 under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act. Both Mehraj and Parvez are associated with the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a union of non-profit campaign and advocacy organisations in Srinagar.

“Investigation revealed that the JKCCS [Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society] was funding terror activities in the Valley and had also been in propagation of secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights,” the agency alleged. “Involvement of some Valley-based NGOs, trusts and societies in funding of terror-related activities is being probed in this case.”

The National Investigation Agency also alleged that some non-governmental organisations in Jammu and Kashmir have been collecting funds under the garb of charity and welfare activities but have links with militant outfits such as Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The agency said Mehraj is the first person to be arrested in the case registered in October 2020.

Mehraj has been taken to Delhi, according to journalist Raqib Hameed Naik.

Mehraj is the founding editor of Wande Magazine and now works as a senior editor at TwoCircles.net.

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti criticised the action against him, saying journalists like Mehraj are being arrested for “speaking the truth” while conmen get a free run in Kashmir.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was referring to a Gujarat resident who was impersonating an additional director for strategy and campaigns in the prime minister’s office. Kiran Bhai Patel, who was granted access to high-security zones and provided with Z-plus security, was arrested on March 3.

“Draconian laws like UAPA are abused constantly to ensure that the process itself becomes the punishment,” Mufti wrote on Tuesday.