The Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with a pro-Khalistan protest that took place in front of the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, PTI reported.

Khalistan refers to an independent Sikh state sought by some groups.

During the protest on March 19, a demonstrator had pulled down the Indian flag before a staff member at the High Commission took it back. Subsequently, a larger tricolour was placed atop the Indian mission.

The British police said that some windows were also broken during the protest and two security personnel sustained minor injuries.

The Delhi Police have registered the case under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, unidentified officials told PTI on Friday.

This was after the Union Home Ministry directed the Delhi Police to take action after having received a report about the incident from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The filing of the case means that Indian nationals who were involved in the vandalisation of the High Commission in London could face arrest and criminal proceedings when they return to India.

On Sunday, India had summoned British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott and sought an explanation about the “complete absence of the British security” due to which some protestors entered the premises of the High Commission.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi finds the “indifference of the UK government” towards the security of Indian diplomats and personnel unacceptable.

The United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday that one man was arrested in connection with the pulling down of the Indian flag. It, however, said that most of those present had dispersed from the building before the police arrived.

The demonstrators on March 19 were protesting the police crackdown in India on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his group Waris Punjab De.

Singh has been on the run since Saturday when the Punjab Police launched an operation to arrest him.

The crackdown on Singh started after he and his supporters stormed a police station in Amritsar on February 23 following the arrest of one of the separatist preacher’s aides for alleged assault and attempted kidnapping.

The Waris Punjab De leader has garnered a significant following through his speeches that often focussed on Punjab’s youth and religion. He has also given several interviews supporting demands for Khalistan.