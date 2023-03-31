Stone-throwing was reported in West Bengal’s Howrah on Friday, a day after the district witnessed clashes during a Ram Navami procession, ANI reported.

According to the police, violence was reported in the Shibpur area of the city where a mob went on a rampage, attacking shops and vehicles.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Situation turns violent in Shibpur area of Howrah. Fresh violence broke out here today, a day after arson on 'Ram Navami'. pic.twitter.com/4QyV1VSNuJ — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

“So far, 36 people have been arrested,” an unidentified police official said, according to The Indian Express. “Efforts are being taken to bring the situation under control.”

The officials added that security has been heightened in the neighbouring Kazipara and PM Basti areas of the district.

#WATCH | West Bengal: The aftermath of fresh violence in Shibpur area of Howrah, a day after arson on 'Rama Navami'. pic.twitter.com/SB8jIC1Jgf — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

On Thursday, several vehicles were set ablaze and shops were vandalised during the clash between Hindus and Muslims. Videos on social media showed men throwing stones and tearing down shops as the police tried to bring the situation under control.

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned that those behind the violence will not be spared, the Bharatiya Janata Party had blamed her outfit, the Trinamool Congress, for the clashes.

On Friday, however, Banerjee claimed that Hindutva organisations and the BJP were orchestrating the violence in Howrah, reported PTI.

“Howrah’s incident is very unfortunate,” she said. “Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms.”

A classic unholy blueprint right out of the @BJP4India playbook!👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HKZ0BmIlCm — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) March 31, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to address the law and order situation in the state, reported NDTV. Shah also spoke to the BJP state president Sukunta Majumdar regarding the situation.

Earlier, Majumdar in a tweet said he had written to Shah to order an impartial investigation into the violence.

“It is our firm belief that the whole incident was pre-planned by the unfolding of events with first statement coming from none other than the CM [Mamata Banerjee] on March 29 that strict action will be taken against the processions of Ram Navami if there is any untoward incident,” he wrote in the letter.

West Bengal Leader Of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari moved a public interest litigation in the Calcutta High Court, seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the violence, according to Live Law.