The former ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka, on Sunday said that he has been named the executive chairperson of Haifa Port Company, which is owned by a consortium led by the Adani Group.

In July, Adani Ports, along with local chemicals and logistics group Gadot, had won a tender for the privatisation of the Haifa port in northern Israel. It is one of Israel’s largest seaports and a major trade hub on the Mediterranean.

In January, the partners completed the purchase of the port for $1.15 billion. Adani Ports has a 70% stake in the joint venture while Gadot holds the remaining 30%.

Malka, who served as the envoy of Israel to India from 2018 to 2021, on Sunday tweeted that he was honoured to become the executive chairperson of Haifa Port Company on behalf of the Adani Group.

“The experience and expertise of Adani and Gadot, combined with the dedication of the port workers, will take Haifa Port to new heights of prosperity,” he said.

On Monday, Congress leader Shama Mohamed said that Malka’s appointment raises questions about proprietary. “Was the port deal negotiated as a government-to-government contract like in Sri Lanka?” she asked. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer.”

She was referring to Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry’s comments from last month that a power plant project given to the Adani Group in the island nation is like a “government-to-government” kind of deal.

At a ceremony in Haifa city on January 31, Gautam Adani, the founder and chairperson of the Adani Group, had promised to transform the entire port landscape in Israel.

The Indian tycoon had made the comments after Hindenburg Research, a United States-based firm, published a report on January 24 alleging that the Adani Group is pulling off the “largest con in corporate history”. The report claimed that the Indian conglomerate was involved in stock manipulation, accounting fraud and money laundering.

The Adani Group has rejected these allegations but the report still pummeled the stocks of the conglomerate’s listed companies.