Seven persons died and many others were suspected to be trapped after an avalanche hit Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

The avalanche struck around 12.15 pm at the 15th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road, which connects Gangtok with Nathu La.

VIDEO | Six tourists dead, several others feared trapped as massive avalanche hits #Nathula in Sikkim. pic.twitter.com/d7lT5AYyp1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2023

“23 tourists rescued till 4 pm including six from deep valley and shifted to nearby medical facilities of Indian Army,” the Army said in a statement. “Unfortunately, seven persons have succumbed. The others were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok.”

It added that five-six vehicles with 20 to 30 tourists are suspected to be stuck under the snow, according to NDTV.

More details are awaited.