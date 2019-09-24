Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Jammu after earthquake strikes Pakistan
The India Meteorological Department said the epicentre was in the Pakistan-India border region in Jammu and Kashmir at a depth of 40 km.
Tremors were felt in parts of the National Capital Region, Jammu and Punjab on Tuesday around 4.35 pm. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck 173 km northwest of Lahore in Pakistan, ANI reported.
The India Meteorological Department said the epicentre was in the Pakistan-India border region in Jammu and Kashmir (latitude 32.9 degrees north and longitude 73.7 degrees east) at a depth of 40 km. The earthquake’s magnitude was 6.3.
More details are awaited.