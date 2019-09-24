Tremors were felt in parts of the National Capital Region, Jammu and Punjab on Tuesday around 4.35 pm. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck 173 km northwest of Lahore in Pakistan, ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department said the epicentre was in the Pakistan-India border region in Jammu and Kashmir (latitude 32.9 degrees north and longitude 73.7 degrees east) at a depth of 40 km. The earthquake’s magnitude was 6.3.

More details are awaited.

European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC): Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 at Richter scale strikes 173 km North West of Lahore, Pakistan. https://t.co/tKPY2lK3dk — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan - India (J & K ) Border region pic.twitter.com/tH6RDjGuxD — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2019

Strong #earthquake shakes Pakistan 8 min ago. Map of eyewitnesses' felt reports: pic.twitter.com/jI4NxDcYhf — EMSC (@LastQuake) September 24, 2019