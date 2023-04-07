A Telangana court on Thursday granted bail to state Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay in a case related to the alleged leak of a secondary school examination question paper, reported The Indian Express.

The Principal Judicial Magistrate in the Hanamkonda district directed Sanjay to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and two sureties. The court also told him not to leave the country without its permission. The BJP leader was released from jail on Friday morning, reported ANI.

Sanjay was arrested on Wednesday after question paper of Class 10 Hindi examination was shared on WhatsApp on Tuesday. According to the police, the examination began at 9.30 am and photos of the question paper were circulating on WhatsApp groups by 10 am.

The police had claimed that the case was not a paper leak as the document was circulated on WhatsApp after the examination began. Authorities said that the question paper was shared online after a student attempted to copy answers during the examination.

Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said that an employee of the Kakatia Medical College forwarded photos of the question paper to P Prashanth, a former journalist. Prashanth, on his part, forwarded the photos to Sanjay, the police official said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency was named as the prime accused in the case, according to The Indian Express. The politician was earlier remanded to judicial custody till April 19 by a local court in Hanamkonda. Sanjay then filed a petition before the principal judicial magistrate seeking bail.

The BJP leader had alleged that his arrest was a conspiracy by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in the state. “Arresting me and harassing the BJP workers is like throwing a ball against the ground,” he said earlier this week in a letter to party workers from prison. “We shall only bounce back with the same force.”