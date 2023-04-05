The Telangana Police detained state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay in the early hours on Wednesday in connection with the alleged leaking of an examination question paper, The Indian Express reported.

The case pertains to the Class 10 Hindi examination that took place on Tuesday. According to the police, the examination began at 9.30 am and photos of the question paper were circulating on WhatsApp groups by 10 am.

The police claimed that the incident was not that of a paper leak, but a student’s attempt to copy during the examination. Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said that the question paper was circulated on WhatsApp after the exam began.

Ranganath said that an employee of the Kakatia Medical College forwarded photos of the question paper to P Prashanth, a former journalist. Prashanth, on his part, forwarded the photos to Sanjay, the police official said.

A special team of the Karimnagar Police went to Sanjay’s residence on Tuesday night and took him into custody as his supporters tried to prevent the arrest. The BJP leader claimed that the police took him into custody as he was questioning the wrongdoings of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Fear is real in BRS.!



First they stop me from conducting press meet & now arrest me late in night.



My only mistake is to Question BRS govt on its wrong doings.



Do not stop questioning BRS even if I am jailed.



Jai Sri Ram !

Bharat Mata ki Jai !

Jai Telangana ! ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/hzdHtwVIoR — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 4, 2023

On Tuesday, Sanjay had demanded the resignation of Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, saying that she had failed to conduct the examination in a fool proff manner, reported The News Minute.

The state BJP chief also claimed that the police was taking action against him to disrupt arrangements being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the state. Modi is slated to visit Telangana on April 8 to flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati and to inaugurate other projects.