The Mumbai Police have booked a rap artist, Umesh Khade, for an alleged defamatory song about politicians, PTI reported on Sunday.

A first information report was registered against Khade on Friday for his song “Bhongli keli janata” (you made citizens naked), reported The Indian Express. The song talks about the selfishness of politicians and the common people’s suffering.

The song, however, does not refer to the current political scenario or politicians, unlike that of another rap artist, Raj Mungase, who has also been booked by the Maharashtra government, according to Mid-day.

A case was registered against Mungase on Tuesday for an alleged defamatory song about the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government in the state.

On Saturday, Deputy Commisioner of Police (Port Zone) Sanjay Latkar told Mid-day that Khade was called for questioning on Thursday but was allowed to go, reported PTI. A notice has been served directing Khade to appear before the investigating officer whenever required, Latkar added.

The artist was booked under Section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Meanwhile, National Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad alleged that Khade’s parents were detained by the police. He also criticised the case against the rapper, saying there was nothing offensive in it.

“He [Khade] has not named anyone,” Awhad said. “He has spoken about his poverty in this song. Now, if expressing your grievances is a crime, then arrest everyone who goes to work and vents their angst while travelling.”