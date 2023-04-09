Hindutva leader Kajal Shingala was on Sunday arrested in Gujarat’s Una town for allegedly delivering a provocative speech last week, reported The Indian Express.

Kajal Shingala, also known as Kajal Hindusthani, was booked in the hate speech case on April 2, three days after she had addressed a gathering during Ram Navami celebrations.

She has been sent to judicial custody as the police did not seek her remand. “Her speech is already out in the public,” Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police Shripal Sheshma told The Indian Express. “Therefore, there is no question of remand.”

The police had said that Shingala’s speech led to tension between Hindus and Muslims following which they called a meeting of leaders of the two communities on April 1, reported PTI. However, the meeting did not pacify the situation as the leaders engaged in a verbal heated exchange.

Following this, a mob vandalised vehicles and threw stones and glass bottles at the homes of the residents. The police then booked 76 Muslims and 200 others for unlawful assembly and rioting on April 1, according to The Indian Express.

The next day, Shingala was booked under Sections 195A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Singhala is the first person to be arrested in the hate speech case. Ninety-six others have been arrested for rioting.

“We have also recorded statements of the organisers of the event,” Una Police Inspector NK Goswami said. “They are claiming that they had no idea that Shingala would make such a speech.”

Sinhala describes herself as a social activist and nationalist on her social media pages. She had delivered provocative speeches earlier in Maharashtra as well.