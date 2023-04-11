The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed appeals filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging a Madras High Court order which had allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to hold rallies in the state, Live Law reported.

The matter dates back to October, when the Tamil Nadu Police denied RSS the permission to hold rallies, citing security concerns. In November, a single bench of the Madras High Court granted permission to the RSS, but allowed the Hindutva organisation to only hold indoor events.

In February, a division bench of the High Court lifted the restrictions, saying that protests and marches by citizens were essential for a healthy democracy. The court had directed RSS members to follow strict discipline and not resort to any provocation during the events.

The Tamil Nadu government had challenged this order before the Supreme Court.

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, had told the court that the state government was not totally opposed to the rallies planned by the RSS but wanted them to be restricted in some areas, according to Live Law.

Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing on behalf of the RSS, had argued that the Tamil Nadu government had allowed protest marches by other organisations, but singled out the Hindutva organisation to deny permission.