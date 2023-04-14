The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case related to alleged irregularities in the national capital’s now-scrapped liquor policy.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh confirmed the development and said that Kejriwal will appear before the agency on April 16. “The tyranny will definitely come to an end,” he said.

Singh alleged that the CBI summoned Kejriwal as he spoke about the links between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani in the Delhi Assembly. “You [Modi] and your government are covered in corruption from head to toe,” the Rajya Sabha MP alleged. “Arvind Kejriwal ji’s fight will not stop because of the summons from the CBI.”

The CBI case pertains to the Delhi government’s excise policy that came into effect in November 2021. Under it, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. Earlier, four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores and the remaining 389 were private shops.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 26 in the same alleged scam.

Two days after his arrest, Sisodia had resigned from the Delhi Cabinet along with former minister Satyendar Jain, who is in custody of the Enforcement Directorate, in a separate case of alleged money laundering.

On February 26, Kejriwal had said that Sisodia was innocent and the CBI’s action against him was part of the “dirty politics” of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government.