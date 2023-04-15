A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kisan Morcha was on Friday shot dead in Delhi’s Dwarka area, the police said, according to PTI.

The man, Surender Matiala, was the Kisan Morcha’s in-charge of the Najafgarh area in the South West Delhi district.

The police said that Matiala was in his office when two unidentified men entered the premises carrying arms and shot him. They then fled the spot.

The crime, which took place around 7.30 pm, was captured on close-circuit television cameras, the police said.

The BJP leader sustained four bullet injuries, including on his chest and stomach, according to the police. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities declared him to have been brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that the motive for the killing was not clear, and officials were investigating the case from all angles, ANI reported. The police have formed multiple teams to catch the accused persons, he said.

The police have filed a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Arms Act.