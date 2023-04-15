Twelve persons were killed and 27 were injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, PTI reported.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.50 am on Saturday. The bus was carrying members of a traditional music troupe – Baji Prabhu Vaadak Group – from Mumbai’s Goregaon.

Tragic, at least 12 persons were died and 27 others injured after a pvt trvls bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, under #Khopoli ps limits in #Raigad district of #Maharashtra , early morning today.#BusAccident #RoadAccident #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/V0QyEzdCZo — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 15, 2023

Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said that those who were killed and injured were residents of Sion and Goregaon in Mumbai and Virar in the neighbouring Palghar district, according to PTI.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Zende said most of them were aged between 18 and 25.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the incident. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed and said that the government will bear the cost of treatment for those who were injured.