Former MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unknown assailants in presence of police officials as they were being taken to a hospital in Prayagraj on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

The two brothers were shot as they were talking to the media surrounded by policemen and journalists.

Ahmed, his wife Sahista Parveen, their two sons, Ashraf and others have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was a witness in the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005. Umesh Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

On Saturday, the man who shot Ahmed and Ashraf and two of this associate surrendered to the police immediately after the firing. They have been identified as Lovlesh, Sunny and Arun Maurya, reported NDTV.

“They are being interrogated and we will know details later,” said Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma.

The police said that the shooters were disguised as reporters, adding that a journalist and a police constable have been injured, reported NDTV.

Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered a high-level investigation into the shooting and has formed a three-member judicial commission. Large gatherings have been banned in all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Four others, including Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed, have been killed by the Uttar Pradesh Police so far in “gunfights”. Extrajudicial executions, popularly known as “encounters”, have risen since the Bhartiya Janata Party government came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.