The Centre on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court seeking directions to add all states and Union Territories as parties in the same-sex marriage case, reported Bar and Bench.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing multiple petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriages.

The affidavit submitted that the case involves legislative rights of the states under the seventh schedule of the Constitution and the rights of the residents of the states. The seventh schedule deals with the division of power between the Centre and the state.

The Centre noted that entry five of the concurrent list in the seventh schedule confers states with the power of making laws related to marriage, including making provisions for divorce, alimony and adoption, among others.

“It is clear that the rights of the states, especially the right to legislate on the subject, will be affected by any decision on the subject,” the Centre said. “It is submitted that further, various States have already legislated on the subject through delegated legislations, therefore making them a necessary and proper party to be heard in the present case.”

It also said that the court should take respective stance of the states on record and also sought to obtain views and apprehensions of state governments and place it on record if they cannot be made party to the case, reported PTI.

The petitioners in the case have argued that the provisions allowing only a man and a woman to get married are discriminatory against the LGBTQIA+ community and infringe on their fundamental right to dignity and privacy.

The Centre has opposed the petitions arguing that living together as partners and having sexual relationships with same-sex individuals is not comparable to the Indian family unit concept that involves a biological man and biological woman. It also told the court that the petitions seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage in the country only represent “urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance”.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the Centre had contended that the matter of whether a law should be made to recognise same-sex marriages should be left to Parliament.