Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo, who had gone missing on Mount Annapurna in Nepal on April 17, was found alive in critical condition by rescuers on Thursday, reported PTI.

“We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now,” his brother Sudhir Maloo told the news agency.

Mount Annapurna is the world’s 10th highest peak. It is considered dangerous because of the risk of frequent avalanches.

Maloo went missing after he fell into a crevasse while descending from Camp III of the mountain. The crevasse is estimated to be about 300 meters deep. He was at an altitude of 6,000 metres at the time.

“A team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa conducted a ground search and found him,” Mingma Sherpa, chairperson of Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks told NDTV.

The 34-year-old has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in the resort town of Pokhara.

Indian climber #AnuragMaloo rescued after he went missing on 17th April. He was found 300m deep in a crevasses after fall from 6000m height on Mt Annapurna. He is admitted to Manipal Hospital in Pokhara. @IndiaInNepal pic.twitter.com/lb3fnSuzMs — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, renowned Irish climber Noel Hanna, died on the same mountain on Monday and another Indian climber Baljeet Kaur fell ill on the way down from the summit. She, however, managed to survive despite the harsh conditions.

A very sad day today. Noel Hanna, Ireland’s greatest high altitude climber has passed on Annapurna. He taught me so much, which I will always take with me into the hills. He was patient, funny and totally obsessed with his wife Lynne and their dogs. I can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/2ssgRsnICL — Bonita (@bonitanorris) April 18, 2023

