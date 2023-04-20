A special court in Ahmedabad on Thursday acquitted all 69 accused persons, including former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Maya Kodnani, in the Naroda Gam massacre case in which 11 Muslims were burnt alive during the 2002 Gujarat riots, ANI reported.

Among those acquitted were Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Jaydeep Patel.

A total of 86 persons had been named as accused in the case, of which 17 were acquitted during the trial, according to The Indian Express. All the other 69 accused persons were out on bail.

On February 28, 2002, the members of the minority community were killed after Hindu mobs sets their homes on fire in Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad. Kodnani was also accused of instigating mobs to carry out the massacre.

The accused persons were booked under charges of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, dacoity, promoting communal disharmony, outraging religious feelings and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Justice Nanavati Commission, which investigated the Gujarat riots, had noted in a report that witnesses said “there was no police help received by the Muslims and they were simply at the mercy of the miscreants”, according to The Indian Express.

Also read: How Maya Kodnani came to be acquitted in Naroda Patiya massacre case