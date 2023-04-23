Assam Police ask Congress’ Srinivas BV to appear before it on May 2 in alleged harassment case
Former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta has accused Srinivas of mental harassment and discrimination.
The Assam Police on Sunday issued a notice to Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, asking him to appear before it for questioning in a case related to alleged harassment of now-expelled party leader Angkita Dutta.
The police have asked Srinivas to appear at the Dispur Police Station at 11 am on May 2.
The development comes a day after Srinivas was booked by the Assam Police under Indian Penal Code Sections 509 (using words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 294 (obscene acts and songs to the annoyance of others), 341 (wrongful restraint), 352 (assault or use of criminal force) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
The action was taken based on a complaint filed by Dutta, who was the state Youth Congress chief.
He was also charged under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.
On April 18, Dutta accused Srinivas of mentally harassing her and discriminating against her based on her gender. She also alleged that she was told to keep quiet and that no inquiry was initiated into her allegations.
On Saturday, Dutta was expelled from the outfit’s primary membership for six years for “anti-party activities”.
On his part, Srinivas denied the allegations and has sent a legal notice to Dutta on April 18. He also alleged that the controversy was being created at the behest of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and that Dutta wishes to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.
On Sunday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also accused Sarma of orchestrating the incident.
“The turncoat CM of Assam who is trying to outbid Amit Shah to his post has now become infamous for this antics to stay in news,” Surjewala said, according to ANI. “...We reject this propaganda completely. Sometimes he wants to arrest Pawan Khera, sometimes he wants to arrest BV Srinivas.”
Rejecting the allegations, Sarma said that the Assam Police was acting as per law.
“They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 [assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty] of IPC [Indian Penal Code],” he said. “It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers.”