The Karnataka High Court stayed an order of the Union home ministry canceling Kannada actor Chetan Kumar’s Overseas Citizenship of India status till June 2 on the condition that he cannot tweet on matters related to the judiciary, reported Live Lawon Monday.

Overseas Citizenship of India is an immigration status that allows foreigners of Indian origin to live and work in India indefinitely. The Centre had cancelled Kumar’s Overseas Citizenship of India status on April 14.

In its order on April 21, the High Court also asked the actor to delete the tweets that are against the judiciary and matters that are subjudice.

Kumar, a United States citizen, was granted Overseas Citizenship of India card in 2018. He has been critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and has been arrested twice for his tweets on Hindutva and the judiciary.

The order to cancel the status came after Kumar was arrested on March 21 by the Bengaluru Police for a tweet criticising Hindutva.

In his post, Kumar had claimed that Hindutva was based on lies such as the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya being the birthplace of the Hindu deity Rama and that 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan was killed by Vokkaliga community leaders Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda.

In February last year, the actor was arrested for a tweet on Justice Krishna Dixit who was part of the Karnataka High Court bench hearing a batch of pleas against the hijab ban. Dixit had questioned the behaviour of a woman who alleged that she was raped and granted bail to the accused person in the case, Kumar had said in a tweet.

In June, Kumar was issued a show cause notice by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for his remarks about judges and other “anti-national activities”, according to The News Minute. In his reply, Kumar had said that he has lived in India for many years and has been involved in social work and making films.

Kumar told The News Minute that the action against him was taken to create an atmosphere of fear and to give a warning to anyone who questions the government.

“This seems to be an act of the Union government, with support from state-level lobbies, to silence activists and create an atmosphere of fear in the country,” the actor had alleged.