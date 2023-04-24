Moorkoth Vengakandi Shankaran, better known as Gemini Shankaran, a pioneer of Indian circus, died in Kannur city of Kerala on Monday, The Indian Express reported. He was 99.

Shankaran was the owner of circus companies such as Gemini, Jumbo and the Great Royal Circus. He started his career as an artist in Boss Lion Circus in Kolkata and was an expert in the horizontal bar and flying trapeze, according to The Hindu.

He also authored a book about his life in the circus titled Malakkam Mariyunna Jeevitham (a life of somersaults), according to The Indian Express. He was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Indian government.

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolence and said that Shankaran played a major role in popularising Indian circus around the world, reported The Hindu.

“At once a noted circus performer and then owner of various circuses, he has travelled with his circus to various places outside India,” Vijayan said in a statement. “He focused on developing the circus by incorporating foreign artists and their circus arts into the Indian circus.”

Several social media users also expressed their condolence on Shankaran’s death.

Father of Indian circus, lord of the ring, Gemini Sankaran passes away at 99. Some years ago, I had a meal with him, which in itself was an experience. Well laid table, full cutlery service, course following course. Most of all it was conversation. (Pic: to the right of Nehru) pic.twitter.com/WehSmlR0hS — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) April 24, 2023

Founder of Gemini Circus and a pioneer of the circus in India, Gemini Sankaran breathed his last on Sunday night in a private hospital. He played a major role in modernising the Indian circus and his demise is a major loss for the art of circus in our country. He was honoured pic.twitter.com/WXyNGPN5Wv — Cinemaazi (@cinemaazi) April 24, 2023