The Centre and the Assam government on Thursday signed a peace agreement with insurgent group Dimasa National Liberation Army in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The group, also known as Dimasa Peoples’ Supreme Council, was formed in April 2019 with the aim to seek a sovereign territory for the Dimasa tribal community through an armed insurgency, reported The Hindu.

In September 2021, the insurgent group declared a unilateral ceasefire for six months following an appeal by the state government. The ceasefire remains in effect.

In a statement on Thursday, the Union home ministry claimed that the agreement will end insurgency in the Dima Hasao district completely. “With this, there are no more armed groups in Assam today,” the ministry claimed. “All the tribal groups are contributing to the development process of India by joining the mainstream.”

Shah said that Dimasa National Liberation Army has agreed to renounce violence, surrender all arms and ammunition, disband their organisation, vacate all camps and join the peaceful democratic process.

“As a result of this agreement, over 168 cadres of DNLA are joining the mainstream by laying down their arms,” the ministry said.

The Centre and the Assam government will take measures to rehabilitate the members of the insurgent group who surrendered, the ministry said.

“To this effect, a Special Development package of Rs.500 crore each, will also be provided by the government of India and government of Assam over a period of five years, for all round development of NCHAC [North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council] as well as Dimasa people residing in other parts of the state,” it added.

As part of the agreement, the Assam government will also set up the Dimasa Welfare Council to “protect, preserve and promote social, cultural, linguistic identity to meet political, economic and educational aspirations” and ensure development of the Dimasa community living under the the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.

“Along with this, agreement also provides for appointment of a commission under Paragraph 14 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India to examine the demand for inclusion of additional villages contiguous to North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council with the council,” the ministry added.