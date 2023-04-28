The Manipur government has banned large gatherings and suspended internet services in Churachandpur after violence broke out in the district ahead of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s visit.

A mob vandalised and set ablaze the venue of Singh’s programme on Thursday before the police could disperse them. The chief minister was slated to inaugurate a gym and a sports facility in the district.

The attack happened amid a protest by Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum against a drive to clear reserved forested areas of farmers and tribal communities, reported The Indian Express. In a statement, the forum alleged that despite repeated memorandums on the issue, “the government has shown no sign of willingness or sincerity in addressing the plight of the people”.

The group has called for a districtwide shutdown on Friday.

In a statement, the Churachandpur administration said that there is a likelihood that the public will mobilise in view of the shutdown call and this could lead to unrest and unlawful activities in the district.

The administration has banned gatherings of five or more persons under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure until further orders.

Meanwhile, a students’ body, the Kuki Students’ Organisation, has backed the protesting forum, alleging “stepmotherly treatment to tribals”, reported NDTV. In a statement, the students’ group said said that it condemns “undermining tribal rights including demolition of religious centres and illegally evicting tribal villages”.

Earlier this month, the government had demolished three churches in the state, claiming they were “illegal constructions”, according to NDTV.

A local organisation then moved the Manipur High Court, which said that residents were evicted from the churches based on documents and policy decisions that are in line with the Supreme Court’s directions on dealing with illegal constructions.

