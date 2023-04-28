A Mumbai court on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was charged with abetting the suicide of model and actor Jiah Khan in 2013, reported Bar and Bench.

Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013. In a three-page unsigned suicide note, the actor had talked about her “intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture” allegedly at the hands of Sooraj Pancholi, the son of actor Aditya Pancholi.

Sooraj Pancholi was arrested on accusations of abetting her suicide on June 10, 2013. He was released on July 2, 2013, after the Bombay High Court granted him bail.

The High Court had transferred the case from the police to the Central Bureau of Investigation after Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan filed a petition claiming that her daughter was murdered. In December 2015, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Pancholi for abetting suicide.

In 2016, the central agency told the Bombay High Court that Khan was not murdered but had died by suicide. Two years later, the CBI told a sessions court that Pancholi had “hidden facts and fabricated information” during questioning.

Pancholi’s lawyer Prashant Patil moved the special Mumbai court in January this year seeking to expedite the trial by summoning the witnesses. He argued that CBI had only produced 14 witnesses and the case had been pending since 2014. He also told the court that the delay in the trial was causing hardship to Pancholi.

The trial was expedited on January 21 when three witnesses remained to be examined – two investigating officers and an expert.

Commenting on the acquittal, Rabia Khan said that she would go the High Court or Supreme Court against the decision, Bar and Bench reported. “They want me to work harder,” she said. “I will work harder. I have fought for 10 years. I will fight more. Jiah will get justice.”