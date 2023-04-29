Fresh tension erupted in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday night after security forces used batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse those protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s survey of reserved and protected forests, PTI reported.

Stone-throwing by protestors as well as firing of tear gas shells and rubber bullets by security personnel were reported from areas such as New Lamka, Tuibong Bazaar, Sielmat bridge, Lanva bridge and T Champhai.

“While entire team Modi is fixated on Karnataka, Churachandpur in Manipur has turned into almost a war zone only a year after the BJP got a decisive majority in the state,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter while sharing a video showing security forces firing bullets. “The double engine there is blowing up! Neither the Union government or the national media is bothered about it.”

The authorities suspended internet in Churachandpur and its neighbouring district of Pherzawl for five days amid the volatile situation, The Indian Express reported.

Violence first broke out in Churachandpur on Thursday night after protestors set fire to the venue of an event that Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to attend. The chief minister was due to inaugurate a gym and address a public meeting at the PT Sports Complex on Friday.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum called a “total shutdown” from 8 am till 4 pm on Friday to press for their demands to call off the survey. Residents of Churachandpur have raised concerns that the survey could lead to the authorities declaring tribal land in hill districts as protected forest, The Indian Express reported.

On Friday, those enforcing the eight-hour shutdown clashed with the police near the venue. They also destroyed about 100 chairs and other equipment, according to PTI.

Singh later said he has cancelled his visit at the request of local MLA LM Khaute who had invited him.

He also warned of strict action against those who had destroyed public property. “No one can hamper any kind of developmental work,” the chief minister added. “Those who are involved in such anti-development and anti-social activities will not be spared.”

Tribal activist H Mangchingkhup told The Indian Express that the state government did not consult him or others when the survey was conducted. Mangchingkhup, who is also the chief of Bungmual village, said the authorities also did not mention the purpose of the survey.

“The only purpose I can perceive for such a survey is to declare our areas as protected forest, and subsequently our eviction from there,” he said. “We will not take this lightly.”

