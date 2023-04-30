Five persons, including an 8-year-old boy, were shot dead by their neighbour after they had complained of noise in Cleveland city of Texas, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, remains at large and the authorities warned that he might still be armed. The incident took place on Friday night.

Wilson Garcia, a survivor of the incident, said that he had approached Oropeza who was firing his gun in his yard to stop as his family was trying to put a baby to sleep, according to The New York Times. However, Oropeza turned down the request, followed Garcia to his home and began shooting.

MANHUNT: Deputies are searching for Francisco Oropeza,38, in San Jacinto County. He is wanted for killing 5 people, injuring 3 others.



The youngest 8-years-old. If you see him you should call 911 immediately. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/djySW8mq0m — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) April 29, 2023

San Jacinto county Sheriff Greg Capers said that there were 10 people in the house, of whom four died at the scene. The 8-year-old died at a hospital, according to The Guardian.

“Everyone was shot from the neck up, almost execution-style,” Capers said.

On Saturday, Caper’s office said that an extensive manhunt for Oropeza has not yielded his location. “He is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach or attempt to apprehend,” a public advisory said.

The incident comes amid a spate of mass shootings in the United States. On March 28, six persons, including three nine-year-old children, were killed in a shooting at a private school in Nashville city.