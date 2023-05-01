The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, cylinders was cut by Rs 171.50 on Monday, reported PTI.

On April 1, the price of commercial LPG was cut by Rs 91.50. The two reductions came after the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 350.50 on March 1.

A 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi, down from Rs 2,028, while in Mumbai it will cost Rs 1,808, down from Rs1,980. In Chennai, one 19 kilogram LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,021 compared to Rs 2,192 last month.

On March 1, the price of domestic cooking gas was also increased by Rs 50.

Prices of LPG cylinders are revised by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited in tune with crude oil rates in the international markets and the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel was also reduced by Rs 2.45% on Monday, reported PTI. The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel is revised on the first day of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.