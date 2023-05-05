The Manipur government on Thursday banned broadband services for five days to quell violence between tribal and non-tribal groups in the state, ANI reported.

The development comes after mobile internet services were on Wednesday suspended for five days. The Northeast Frontier Railway has suspended all train operations in Manipur after the state’s recommendation.

The violence erupted after thousands of tribals had participated in a protest march organised by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to oppose the demand of the majority, non-tribal Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Last month, the Manipur High Court asked the Bharatiya Janata Party government to consider petitions for the Meitei community’s demand and decide on it “expeditiously”.

On Wednesday, several shops, houses, churches, temples and vehicles were either vandalised or set on fire in Imphal, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal.

A curfew was imposed in 9 out of 16 districts in the state and over 9,000 people have been displaced, according to The Hindu.

While there has been no official confirmation on the number of casualties in the violence, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that “precious lives have been lost” and blamed the incidents on “prevailing misunderstanding between two sections of the society”.

As the violence continued to rage on Thursday, the Manipur government issued shoot-at-sight orders in extreme cases where “all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc have been exhausted”.

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to contain widespread rioting. The Centre has also rushed teams of the Rapid Action Force in violence-hit areas of the state.

A Bharatiya Janata Party legislator, Vungzagin Valte, was set upon by a mob and beaten up in Imphal after he was returning from a meeting with the chief minister, Scroll has learnt.

On Thursday, Paolienlal Haokip, the MLA from Saikot constituency, which is a part of the Churachandpur district, told The Indian Express that there were “lots of deaths and lots of arson”.

In a tweet, he had also alleged that “ethnic cleansing” was being done in the state and that central forces are not being deployed at sensitive areas.

Some residents in Imphal told The Hindu that mobs are roaming around freely on the streets and claimed that there was a “complete failure” of the state machinery.

“I fled my home in Eastern Imphal with four of my elderly family members on Thursday afternoon,” Golan Naulak, a Scheduled Tribe resident of Imphal, told the newspaper over the phone. “We have lost our home, my car, documents and all our belongings. We are currently taking shelter at the compound of Manipur Rifles in the city.”

On Friday morning, the Army said that the situation in the state was under control.

“Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night,” it said in a statement. “Flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway”

The High Court’s order from last month has revived old anxieties between the Meitei community and the hill tribes.

The members of the Meitei community, who account for 60% of the state’s population, are largely concentrated in the Imphal Valley. The community claims that it faces difficulties due to large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshi nationals. They are not allowed to settle in the state’s hilly areas as per existing laws.

On the other hand, the tribal communities fear that Meiteis may take over their land resources if they are given Scheduled Tribe status.

BJP has created fissures among communities, alleges Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that the violence in Manipur was the result of the fissures created by the BJP among communities.

“BJP’s politics of hate, division and its greed for power is responsible for this mess,” Kharge said. “We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he was deeply concerned about the situation in Manipur.

“Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] must focus on restoring peace and normalcy,” he said. “I urge the people of Manipur to stay calm.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. He also said that the BJP government in Manipur should be dismissed and President’s rule should be imposed.