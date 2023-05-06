The makers of The Kerala Story on Friday told the Kerala High Court that they will take down the film’s teaser that claimed that more than 32,000 women from the southern state had been forcefully converted to Islam and recruited to the terror group Islamic State, reported Live Law.

In the teaser released in November, the filmmakers had made the claim about 32,000 women, but when asked to provide evidence, they altered the trailer of the movie to say that it was a “compilation of the true stories of three young girls”.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story hit the screens on Friday.

Even as the film released, the High Court on Friday was hearing a batch of pleas seeking a stay on the screening of the film. The petitioners had contended that the movie promoted hate speech against the Muslim community. However, the court refused to put a stay on the film’s release observing that it only says that movie was “inspired by true events”, reported Live Law.

The division bench comprising Justice N Nagaresh and Justice Sophy Thomas noted that there were several other movies where Hindu characters have been portrayed in negative roles.

“There are many movies in which Hindu Sanyasis [hermits] are shown as smugglers and rapists,” Justice Nagaresh remarked orally, reported Live Law. “No one says anything. You may have seen such movies in Hindi and Malayalam. In Kerala we are so secular.”

Justice Nagaresh, however, asked the counsel of the film’s producer how did they get to the number of 32,000 women being converted. The counsel said that it was based on information that the filmmakers had received. However, he agreed to take down the trailer.

A bunch of pleas had been filed before the Supreme Court as well challenging the release of the movie. However, the top court declined to order a stay saying that the petitioner must think about the “money sunk” into the project by the makers of the film and the labour put in by the actors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the movie exposed terror conspiracies in the southern state and accused the Congress of having a covert political understanding with people holding “terrorist mindsets”.

He made the statement at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in the city of Ballari in poll-bound Karnataka.

Also read: ‘The Kerala Story’ review: All about Islamophobia