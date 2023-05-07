Several farmer groups and members of Khap panchayat on Sunday extended their support to the wrestlers protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, reported The Indian Express.

The athletes have been staging a sit-in since April 23. They are demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh, alleging he has sexually harassed several female players.

VIDEO | Members of Kirti Kisan Union join wrestlers' protest against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/GlTNvwlGC7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, has denied the allegations and refused to step down from his post in the wrestling body.

On April 28, the Delhi Police had filed two first information reports against him, roughly four months after the wrestlers first went public with the charges.

On Sunday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait assured the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar of full support.

“Arrest [of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh] must be done when FIR has been registered,” he said, ahead of visiting Jantar Mantar, according to PTI.

VIDEO | "They (protesting wrestlers) have our full support. We will decide today (on future course of action). Arrest (of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) must be done when FIR has been registered," says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait as he leaves for Jantar Mantar to join wrestlers'… pic.twitter.com/lIu8VYc6oS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

Khap president (Palam) Chaudhary Surender Solanki said that protests will continue till the wrestlers get justice. “How we take it [the protest] forward, will be decided by all of us today,” he said.

The Delhi Police said security has been beefed up near the Singhu border and all vehicles are being stopped and checked, according to The Indian Express. More than 200 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and other paramilitary forces have also been deployed.

“We have put more cameras and CCTVs on the ground,” an unidentified police officer said. “The officers will also be armed with cameras…We have also made adequate traffic arrangements to help commuters and other protesters who are coming from Punjab and Haryana.”

Meanwhile, Singh again refuted the allegation against him.

“I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved,” he said in a video message, according to PTI. “I have been saying this from the first day, if these wrestlers have any video, evidence against me. Except for these wrestlers [who are protesting], ask anyone if I have done anything wrong.”