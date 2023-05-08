The toll due to the violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur on Monday rose to 62.

However, no major fresh violence has been reported in the state in the past two days.

Health authorities at the district hospital in Churachandpur and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district told Scroll that they had received two bodies each in the last two days.

With this, the number of deaths reported from the district hospital in Churachandpur has reached 14. Sixteen fatalities have been reported from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

Violence first erupted in Manipur on Wednesday after thousands participated in a protest march organised by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to oppose the demand of the majority Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe category.

As the violence intensified, the Union government moved additional soldiers from the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles, a central government-controlled paramilitary force, into Manipur.

People of violence-hit area of Manipur at a relief camp setup by the Army in Imphal. | Rokibuz Zaman

Over 24,000 people have been displaced and are currently in shelter camps across the state, according to officials. Of them, 12,000 are in Imphal while the rest, mostly Meiteis, are in various camps in the state’s hill areas.

On Monday, Scroll visited one of the Army camps in Imphal where many displaced Kukis have been living in the open since May 3.

“We are provided one meal a day,” Ngailhing Khongsai, a 50-year-old resident of Imphal’s Khongsai Veng, said. “There is food shortage...only dal [lentils], potatoes and rice are given. There is no proper sanitation.”

She added that her family lost their house and vehicles in the violence. “I had voted for [Chief Minister] Biren Singh in the assembly elections, but he didn’t protect us.”