One Indian is among the eight persons who died in a mass shooting at a shopping mall near Dallas, Texas, on May 6, the Indian Consulate in Houston said on Monday.

Aishwarya Thatikonda was a 27-year-old engineer who lived in the Dallas suburb of McKinney. Two other Indians were injured in the shooting, which took place at Allen Premium Outlets, a shopping complex in the town of Allen, about 40 kilometres north of Dallas.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he is closely tracking the situation as the consulate provides assistance to Thatikonda’s family and relatives of the injured persons.

Closely tracking this and taking regular updates from Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS.



Consulate is rendering all necessary assistance to the bereaved family and to those injured.

The South Korean consulate confirmed the deaths of three members of a family in the firing, the BBC reported. Those who died were three-year-old James Cho and his parents Cho Kyu Song, and Kang Shin Young.

The couple’s six-year-old son, who was injured in the incident, is the only surviving family member.

Two sisters named Daniela and Sofia Mendoza were also killed in the attack, while their mother remains in critical condition, said the report.

The shooter, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was also killed after a city police officer, who was responding to an unrelated call at the mall, stepped in.

The incident took place amid a spate of mass shootings in the United States. On April 29, five persons, including an 8-year-old boy, were shot dead by their neighbour after they had complained of noise in the city of Cleveland in Texas.

On March 28, six persons, including three nine-year-old children, were killed in a shooting at a private school in Nashville city.