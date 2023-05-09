At least 15 persons died in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district after a bus carrying over 40 passengers fell off a bridge on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 8.40 am near the Dongargaon village, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said. The bus broke railings of the Dasanga bridge and fell into a dry bed of the Borad river, he said.

Mishra said that 20 to 25 persons have been injured in the accident and have taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Local authorities are carrying out rescue operations.

The state government announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the dead. Those who suffered serious injuries will be given Rs 50,000 each, while those with minor injuries will get Rs 25,000 each.

The state government will bear the costs of treatment for the injured persons, Mishra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of the dead. The Centre will also pay Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the accident.