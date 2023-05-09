Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested by security forces in a corruption case during a court appearance in the capital of Islamabad.

The Islamabad Police’s official Twitter account said Khan was arrested in a case related to Al-Qadir Trust. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody for damaging the national treasury, in reference to the corruption charges.

“Imran Khan did not appear [in court] despite the notices,” Sanaulla tweeted.

Khan’s aide Fawad Chaudhry told the Associated Press that the 70-year-old was dragged outside the Islamabad High Court complex and pushed into a police vehicle by agents from the National Accountability Bureau, the country’s anti-corruption body.

Chaudhry, a leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in a tweet termed the arrest as an “abduction” and alleged that their lawyers were being subjected to torture. “Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location,” he added.

Unidentified officials also told AP that Khan will be brought before an anti-graft tribunal later in the day.

Videos on social media showed scores of security personnel escorting Khan towards an armored vehicle.

Rangers abducted PTI Chairman Imran Khan, these are the visuals. Pakistan’s brave people must come out and defend their country. pic.twitter.com/hJwG42hsE4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

This picture will be historic as we will see Imran Khan winning very soon. The people of Pakistan must come out today to defend their country. #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/EkBjePpJ8L — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf exhorted citizens to “come out and defend their country”.

The party also approached the Islamabad High Court after the former premier was whisked away under heavy security. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has summoned the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to explain why Khan was arrested, Dawn reported.

Khan was prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 until 2022, when he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote. Since then, has been booked in several cases, including on charges of instigating crowds to violence.

However, Khan has refused to appear before courts, alleging that the cases against him are a plot by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to discredit him.